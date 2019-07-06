Bodies of Missing Boaters Found in Lake Jordan

by Josh Rainey

The search for two missing boaters has come to a close.

Marine police officials say the body of 17-year-old Travis House of Marbury was found around 4:30 PM Saturday.

Earlier, rescue crews recovered the body of 26-year-old Clay Jackson of Deatsville.

Investigators say the accident occurred when two boats collided near the mouth of Weoka Creek Thursday night between 9:30 and 10:00PM. Five others were injured in the accident.

Several agencies assisted in the recovery efforts.