Search Continues for Missing Boaters on Lake Jordan

by Josh Rainey

The search continues for two boaters missing following an accident on the 4th of July.

Rescue teams are back on Lake Jordan this morning trying to find 26-year-old Clay Jackson of Deatsville and 17-year-old Travis House of Marbury.

Investigators say the accident occurred when two boats collided near the mouth of Weoka Creek Thursday night between 9:30 and 10:00PM. Five others were injured in the accident.

Several agencies are assisting in the rescue efforts.