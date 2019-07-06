Body Recovered Following Collision on Lake Jordan

Josh Rainey
Posted:
Updated:

by Josh Rainey

One of the boaters missing following Thursday’s boat collision on Lake Jordan has been found.

Marine Police said the body of 26-year-old Devin Clay Jackson of Deatsville was recovered Saturday. No word on 17-year-old Travis House of Marbury at this time.

Investigators say the accident occurred when two boats collided near the mouth of Weoka Creek Thursday night between 9:30 and 10:00PM. Five others were injured in the accident.

Several agencies are assisting in the recovery efforts.

 

