Body Recovered Following Collision on Lake Jordan
One of the boaters missing following Thursday’s boat collision on Lake Jordan has been found.
Marine Police said the body of 26-year-old Devin Clay Jackson of Deatsville was recovered Saturday. No word on 17-year-old Travis House of Marbury at this time.
Investigators say the accident occurred when two boats collided near the mouth of Weoka Creek Thursday night between 9:30 and 10:00PM. Five others were injured in the accident.
Several agencies are assisting in the recovery efforts.