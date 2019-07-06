Body Recovered Following Collision on Lake Jordan

by Josh Rainey

One of the boaters missing following Thursday’s boat collision on Lake Jordan has been found.

Marine Police said the body of 26-year-old Devin Clay Jackson of Deatsville was recovered Saturday. No word on 17-year-old Travis House of Marbury at this time.

Investigators say the accident occurred when two boats collided near the mouth of Weoka Creek Thursday night between 9:30 and 10:00PM. Five others were injured in the accident.

Several agencies are assisting in the recovery efforts.