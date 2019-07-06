Search Continues at Smith Lake for Missing Troy Woman

Marine Patrol Troopers and multiple law enforcement and search and rescue agencies have resumed their search for a missing Troy woman in the Rock Creek area of Smith Lake.

According to ALEA Marine Patrol Trooper Sgt. Chad Pate, Kelsey Starling, 26, went missing after a July 4th boating crash in the Rock Creek area of Smith Lake. Starling was a passenger in a 2012 Mastercraft wakeboard boat involved in a two-vessel crash that occurred at 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The operator of the Mastercraft, 23-year-old William Jackson Fite of Decatur, was booked into the Winston County jail early Friday on a charge of Boating Under the Influence. Four other passengers on the Mastercraft were transported for medical attention by emergency responders.