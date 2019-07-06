Summertime Heat & Storms

by Matt Breland

Our typical summertime pattern will be in full swing for the next few days! Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with heat index values close to the triple digits! Expect the same set up for Sunday. The early morning hours will be fairly warm with a mix of sun and clouds, then as temperatures rise into the lower 90s, chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms will increase. Some storms may include very heavy rainfall for temporary amounts of time. Be mindful of rain showers if traveling.

Conditions will calm down into the later evening as temperatures ease into the lower 80s and upper 70s for the overnight hours. Then we see the same repeat of conditions for the next several days!