Wilcox County Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

by Mandy McQueen

A single vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Wilcox County man.

According to ALEA Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Simmons, Corey Dwayne Williams, 41, of Camden was killed when the 2014 Hyundai Elantra he was driving left the roadway and became submerged in a creek.

The crash occurred on Alabama 10 at the 112 mile marker in Butler County, approximately 20 miles west of Greenville. Family Members had reported the driver missing after he failed to return home on July 4.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.