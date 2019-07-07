Fans Watch Women’s World Cup Final

by Justin Walker

The U.S. Women’s National soccer team played the Netherlands in the World Cup finals Sunday.

There were watch parties across the River Region, as fans decked out in their red white and blue to cheer on the team.

Alabama News Network caught up with fans at Hampstead’s The Tipping Point.

“Ii’ts great to support the girl’s soccer,” fan Dan O’Connor says. “It’s really up and coming in Alabama, so it’s lots of fun to come out and see the professionals play.”

With U.S. battling the Netherlands, the game brought fans of all ages together.

“It’s one of those things that like, this is something that brings people together,” Chapter President of the American Outlaws Montgomery Nick Russell says. “This is something that we all can get behind and like cheering for our national team. It’s just fun. It’s just great, all of these people here.”

Some fans say they grew up playing the sport and have been fans for years.

They say the sport is growing in the South, and in Alabama.

“It’s been unbelievable,” former soccer player Jessie Rosa says. “Anybody who just enjoys the sport of soccer, even if you’re just getting into it, I think it’s just a great place to meet other people who enjoy the sport.”

Rosa says the U.S. women have become good role models for the next generation of soccer players.

Their success is teaching the young kids about achieving their own goals.

“If you can see it, you can be it,” Rosa says. “You know, for these young girls and boys. I mean, I’ve even seen a couple of boys wearing some of the U.S. Women’s National Team jerseys.”

Several fans say they don’t have a preference between watching the men’s or women’s teams.

“Like I don’t prefer one over the other,” Russell says. “I think they’re both amazing in their own way. The men can be a little more frustrating and the women are just an absolute beauty to watch though.”

The U.S. Women won the 2019 Women’s World Cup by a score of 2-0.