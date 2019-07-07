WANTED: “Armed and Dangerous” Suspect in Tuskegee Murder

by Mandy McQueen

Tuskegee Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide investigation that happened at the McDonald’s.

On Saturday, July 6, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a person with a gun and another person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 18-year old Cedric Howard of Tuskegee with several gunshot wounds. Howard was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are now searching for 23-year old Jamal James Brown. Brown was last seen wearing a green baseball cap and a green shirt. Investigators believe that he may be hiding in the Auburn or Macon County area. He is a suspect wanted for murder and considered armed and dangerous.