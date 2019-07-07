WANTED: “Armed and Dangerous” Suspect in Tuskegee Murder
Tuskegee Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide investigation that happened at the McDonald’s.
On Saturday, July 6, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a person with a gun and another person shot.
Upon arrival, officers discovered 18-year old Cedric Howard of Tuskegee with several gunshot wounds. Howard was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police are now searching for 23-year old Jamal James Brown. Brown was last seen wearing a green baseball cap and a green shirt. Investigators believe that he may be hiding in the Auburn or Macon County area. He is a suspect wanted for murder and considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information regarding the location of Jamal James Brown, please immediately call Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download P3-tips app, or share information through the web at www.215STOP.com or the Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.