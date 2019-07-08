Autauga Co. 9-1-1 Improvements

by Andrew James

New technology is helping Autauga County 9-1-1 cut down on the time it takes to answer emergency calls, and just a few weeks into the program they’re already seeing major improvements.

Autauga County is the first in the River Region to start using the new Alabama Next Generation Emergency Network. The technology connects them to other 9-1-1 centers across the state.

Nothing changes when you pick up the phone to call 9-1-1, but Director Melissa Carpenter says the technology that connects your call to their system has seen a major upgrade. We know that during an emergency every second counts, and Carpenter says they’ve seen drastic improvements.

“We’ve already seen in the past week that our call delivery has cut itself in half, where it was taking us 8.5 seconds to receive those calls, now those calls come in at about 2.5 seconds,” Carpenter explained.

This technology also helps with locating you if you call or text from a cell phone. The Alabama 9-1-1 Board is working to get this technology in place at 9-1-1 centers across the state.