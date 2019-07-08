Heat, Humidity, Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

For the most part, the day to day weather forecast will not change much this week; expect partly to mostly sunny, hot days; warm and muggy nights, and each day will feature scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the low to upper 90s and heat indices will be around 105°, which is right around heat advisory criteria. Towards the end of the week, forecasts could change depending on what is going on down in the Gulf.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the most part the Atlantic Basin is quiet and there are no areas of interest. However, a trough of low pressure located over the southeastern United States is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad area of low pressure will likely form in a couple of days.

Some gradual development is possible thereafter and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the low meanders near the northern Gulf Coast. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. Interests along the northern Gulf Coast and Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent, but of course we will keep our eyes on it as it could impact our forecast towards the end of the week.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For now we will go with two scenarios..one with no Gulf system, one with a Gulf system. First, no system, pretty standard summer weather will continue with highs in the mid 90s and scattered afternoon and evening storms; nothing too unusual. Now if we have a weak tropical system, this would increase our rain chances but the good news is the models are pulling the system towards the west, perhaps making landfall along the Texas Coast. Still, we should expect more clouds than sun with widespread and numerous rain showers a possibility. This would also keep temps somewhat lower.

Have a great day!

Ryan