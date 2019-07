Montgomery County Arrests: July 1-7

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/34 Alphonso Hamilton Arrest Date: 7/4/19 Charge(s): DUI

2/34 Bruce Toney Arrest Date: 7/3/19 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Forceful Entry & Theft of Property 3rd

3/34 Dustin Thompson Arrest Date: 7/6/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

4/34 Arsenio Shipman Arrest Date: 7/6/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked (2 counts) & Speeding Less than 25MPH

5/34 John Ross Arrest Date: 7/1/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court



6/34 Wynfrey Robinson Arrest Date: 7/2/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

7/34 Ricky Patterson Arrest Date: 7/3/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing & Interfering with Domestic Violence Emergency

8/34 Cedric Patterson Arrest Date: 7/4/19 Charge(s): Child Support

9/34 Reco Morrell Arrest Date: 7/3/19 Charge(s): Marijuana Possession-Producing

10/34 Richard Moore Arrest Date: 7/2/19 Charge(s): Possession Marijuana 1st (2 counts) & Theft of Property 3rd



11/34 Douglas Medlock Arrest Date: 7/1/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

12/34 Ka’darius McShan Arrest Date: 7/3/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury with Deadly Injury & Shooting into Occupied Building or Vehicle

13/34 Quinzy McGowan Arrest Date: 7/5/19 Charge(s): Rape 1st

14/34 Benjamin Martin Arrest Date: 7/1/19 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument

15/34 Brandon Long Arrest Date: 7/5/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance



16/34 Ricky Jones Arrest Date: 7/3/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Control Substance

17/34 Shakaira Harris Arrest Date: 7/1/19 Charge(s): Rape 2nd

18/34 Glenn Hampton Arrest Date: 7/3/19 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended

19/34 Ledarius Hall Arrest Date: 7/5/19 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct & Possession of Marijuana 2nd

20/34 Alfred Green Arrest Date: 7/2/19 Charge(s): Operating without License



21/34 Elmarko Gray Arrest Date: 7/6/19 Charge(s): Escape & Theft of Property 3rd & 4th

22/34 Cleddie Gardner, Jr. Arrest Date: 7/3/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

23/34 Brandon Franklin Arrest Date: 7/3/19 Charge(s): Assault (2 counts) & Probation Violation

24/34 Anthony Day Arrest Date: 7/1/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude & Possession of Controlled Substance

25/34 Tyler Curry Arrest Date: 7/6/19 Charge(s): Resisting Arrest & Theft of Property (4 counts)



26/34 Melvin Cook Arrest Date: 7/3/19 Charge(s): Child Support

27/34 Marcus Cody Arrest Date: 7/5/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd

28/34 Timothy Clayton Arrest Date: 7/5/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, DUI, & Possession of Marijuana 2nd

29/34 Randy Calloway Arrest Date: 7/5/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle

30/34 Anthony Burnett, Jr. Arrest Date: 7/6/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property II



31/34 Richard Bracknell Arrest Date: 7/1/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

32/34 Anethra Bivins Arrest Date: 7/5/19 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, No Child Restraint, & Speed Less 25MPH

33/34 Lamar Benjamin Arrest Date: 7/5/19 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended & Failure to Display Insurance

34/34 Jason Arthur Arrest Date: 7/6/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Trafficking in Illegal Drugs





































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates July 1-7, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.