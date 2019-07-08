Summertime Heat & Humidity

by Shane Butler

The hot and humid days of summer are here and sticking around through this week. Temps will manage mid to upper 90s for highs but heat index numbers hover between 100-109. It can be serious heat during the afternoon hours so take precautions. Fortunately, scattered showers and storms will develop during the peak heating hours. This should knock the heat down at times. Later in the week, we see an increase in moisture as a tropical system and frontal boundary team up to produce more storms. It’s unclear on how much but we will be watching this setup throughout the week.