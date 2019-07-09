Public Input Needed for Sports Complex Study in Millbrook

by Alabama News Network Staff

Would you like to see a new outdoor sports facility in the Millbrook area?

The Grandview YMCA along with various county and town agencies have partnered to conduct a feasibility study for a new outdoor sports complex in Millbrook.

They are asking for public input on the project that would be located near the Grandview YMCA.

Potential facilities include baseball, football, and soccer fields, tennis courts and/or an outdoor track.

Links to the study have been provided below.

CLICK HERE FOR DESKTOP CLICK HERE FOR MOBILE