Three Juveniles Charged with Montgomery Gun Store Burglary

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested three male juveniles in connection to the theft of multiple firearms stolen during two separate burglaries of Walter Craig’s gun store on Northern Boulevard. One 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds were the ages of the three arrested.

MPD charged each of the three juveniles with two counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of third-degree burglary, and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass. Following their arrests, all three were transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

MPD responded to the business at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, June 30, and about 11 p.m. Monday, July 1, after the business reported that unknown individuals had entered the property and stolen an undetermined number of weapons from the store’s inventory. With the assistance of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigators developed information identifying all three juveniles as suspects in both burglaries and thefts. All three suspects turned themselves in to MPD this week — the last just yesterday, July 8 — and were charged. At this point in the investigation, none of the stolen weapons has been recovered. [Note: ATF has released that approximately 13 weapons were taken during the burglaries.] No additional information is available for release in conjunction with this ongoing investigation.

Because all three suspects have been charged as juveniles, MPD will not publicly release their identities.