Watching the gulf for tropical development

by Shane Butler

A typical hot and humid summertime weather pattern persist across the deep south. Temps will manage mid to upper 90s but feel more like 100 to 110 when you factor in the humidity. Showers and t-storms continue to develop in the afternoon heat and that helps knock the temps down where storms occur. We’re watching the gulf with interest as a tropical depression could be forming down there Wednesday or Thursday. Areas along the northern gulf will be impacted as this system moves westward over the next several days. The greatest risk at this point is the potential for very heavy tropical rainfall. Some of that moisture will get into our area but the bulk of it stays to our south and west. Any deviation in the systems track could change our impacts but for now we don’t see anything more than an increase chance for rain later this week. We will keep you posted.