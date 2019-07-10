Chance For Rain Increasing !

by Shane Butler

Plain ole hot and humid conditions rule our weather. Temps continue to manage low to mid 90s for highs and heat indices hover between 100 to 105. Scattered showers and storms will be possible and it’s looking like more coverage over the next several days. Tropical moisture will stream into the area from the Gulf of Mexico. This surge of moisture will come from the developing tropical system likely to become a tropical depression and eventually a hurricane just before landfall Friday or Saturday. All indications are this system will pass our area well to the south and the greater impacts will be felt over

MS, LA, and TX. Along the AL & FL coast we expect heavy rain and higher surf conditions. Another concern will be rip currents and these could be very dangerous over the next several days. If you plan to go down to the coast, you not be allowed to swim in the gulf. You can still go to the beach and soak up some rays in between tropical downpours. Back closer to home we expect rain at times as tropical bands work inland. Some storms could be strong and even severe. The greater risk for these storms will be mainly over our southern and western counties.