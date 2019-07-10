Hot and Humid With More Scattered Storms

by Ben Lang

It was a mainly cloudy start to the day, which helped hold temperatures down a bit this morning. Expect more sunshine this afternoon, which warms temperatures into the mid 90s in most locations. Heat index temperatures near 105° today, and a heat advisory is in effect for our northwest counties until 7PM this evening. We’ll likely see some scattered showers and storms this afternoon, but not everyone sees rain today. High temperatures reach the mid 90s for most locations. Expect another very warm and muggy evening, with temperatures in the upper 80s at 7PM, falling to the low 80s at 11PM. The showers and storms gradually wind down tonight, with lows in the mid 70s.

We’re watching potential tropical cyclone two in the northern gulf of Mexico closely. For now, its a weak area of low pressure situated south of the Florida panhandle. It’s expected to move slowly west-northwest over the next few days. It only slowly strengthens over the next day or so, but then could strengthen more rapidly between Friday and Saturday, possibly nearing the western Louisiana coast as a Category 1 Hurricane Saturday. With it’s current forecast track, the main impacts remain well west of our area. Still, we’ll closely watch this system because the forecast can and will change in the coming days.

We’ll see a daily chance for showers and storms for the rest of the week and this weekend. It’s going to be hot on Thursday and Friday, with afternoon highs in the low 90s and heat index temperatures reaching or exceeding 100° at times. Overnight low temperatures only fall into the mid 70s.

Rain remains possible over the weekend. Highs reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Potential tropical cyclone two (possibly Barry at that point) should be inland, but the heavy rain associated from the system looks to remain west of our area. Expect scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, but mainly during the afternoon with most of the activity diminishing at night.

Rain chances appear lower for the first few days of next week. Temperatures stay hot for the third week of August, with afternoon highs forecast in the low to mid 90s each day next week, and overnight lows only fall into the 70s.