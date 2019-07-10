More Jobs Come to Montgomery: Auto Supplier Opens First North American Facility

by Jerome Jones

Members of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce along with elected officials had a ribbon cutting Wednesday for Gerhardi Inc.

The company manufactures parts for German automobiles.

The facility is currently operating with 80 employees, but they have just secured a contract that will add at least 100 additional jobs.

At full production the facility is expected to employ about 235 people with quality careers.

To apply for positions CLICK HERE, call 334-694-0802, or e-mail resume’ to jbarringer@gerhardi.com