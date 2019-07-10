Redland Elementary Teacher Fired for Slapping Student Accustation

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis, the Redland Elementary teacher who was accused of slapping a student in March was terminated at Monday night’s school board meeting.

She has not formally been charged or arrested regarding the accusation.

The allegations will go before a grand jury this week to see if she will be formally charged with the crime.

We aren’t releasing the name of the teacher as she hasn’t been formally arrested or charged.