Two Charged with Arson in Lone Oak Drive House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Fire Investigators have charged two Montgomery men, Berrien McLemore, 21, and Eric Baxter, 34, in connection to a structure fire.

On July 9, at approximately 1:15 p.m., fire units responded to the 4100 block of Lone Oak Drive on a call of a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, units reported heavy smoke and flames visible. Personnel made entry into the structure and extinguished a fire in the front room of the home. The Bureau of Investigation was requested to the scene to conduct an Origin and Cause Investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, it was determined the fire was incendiary in nature.

During the course of the investigation, investigators determined that the fire was set intentionally as an act of retaliation following a shooting that took place the previous night, July 8, in the 4100 block of Lone Oak.

MF/R identified the two adult males, Baxter and McLemore, as the suspects in the fire and charged them both with second-degree arson.

Montgomery Police officers took McLemore into custody July 9 and placed him in the Montgomery City Jail prior to transfer to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Baxter was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

*McLemore’s mugshot has yet to be posted*