by Andrew James

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Destiny Brown.

Destiny Brown was last seen on North Bolling Avenue in Rutledge. She was wearing a black shirt with the word “butterflies” written on it in white letters and yellow shorts.

Destiny is 4 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Destiny Brown’s location, call 911 immediately.