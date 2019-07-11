Appeal Denied for Perry County Woman Convicted of Attempted Murder of State Trooper

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that acting Perry County Circuit Court Judge Robert Montgomery has denied Janice Green’s Rule 32 petition seeking further judicial review of her December 2014 conviction for the attempted murder of an Alabama State Trooper. Green, 51, of Marion, is also known as Janice Ford or Janice Billingsley.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence at trial that Green fired a high-powered, scoped bolt-action rifle at a member of an Alabama State Trooper Tactical Team that had come to serve a search warrant at her home. The search warrant arose from an investigation into allegations that Green was involved in a plan to kill a Fourth Judicial Circuit Judge and a Special Agent of the Attorney General’s Office. After her arrest, Green told law enforcement officers that, “If I knew how to work that gun, I would have shot y’all up.”

Green was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment, and subsequent attempts to have her conviction and prison sentence reversed on appeal have been rejected by the courts. The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled Green’s case during the appeals process, including Green’s present petition to overturn her conviction and sentence. The circuit court denied that request in a decision issued July 2.

Attorney General Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Ferris Stephens of the Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division for his successful work in this case. He also thanked those involved in the prosecution of the case, noting Assistant Attorneys General Andrew Arrington and John Hensley of the Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division.