Car Engulfed in Flames in Montgomery

by Samantha Williams

MONTGOMERY, AL (ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK)– According to Montgomery Fire and Rescue, a car was fully engulfed in flames at an apartment complex. It happened about 6:15 p.m. Thursday night on 3rd Street, behind Domino’s and Cookout on Zelda Road.

A witness told us the car fire stemmed from an argument between two people.

The blaze was put out without any structural damage, and no injuries were reported.

No word yet if any charges will be filed.