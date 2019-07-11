Fort Deposit Post Office Set on Fire, $10,000 Reward Offered for Information

by Alabama News Network Staff

The United State Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the following crimes:

Between closing hours of June 25, and the early morning hours of June 26, someone set the Fort Deposit Post Office on fire.

The case is being jointly investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Alabama State Fire Marshal and the Fort Deposit Police Department.

THE SAME REWARD AMOUNTS MAY BE PAYABLE FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST AND CONVICTION OF ANY PERSON:

(A) ACTING AS AN ACCESSORY TO THE ABOVE CRIMES;

(B) FOR CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THE ABOVE CRIMES; OR

(C) FOR RECEIVING OR HAVING UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF ANY PROPERTY SECURED THROUGH THE ABOVE CRIMES.

Any information concerning these crimes should be furnished to:

United States Postal Inspection Service: (888) 876-5322

Alabama Arson Hotline: (800) 654-0775

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office: (334) 548-2222