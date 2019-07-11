New Development Coming to East Montgomery, What Happens Next to Buildings that Become Vacant?

by Danielle Wallace

Montgomery’s Best Buy on Eastern Boulevard will soon have a new home at Eastchase Venue – a project that’s been in the making for the past 2 years but envisioned nearly 20 years ago.

“It seems like it was just yesterday when we cut some ribbons,” said Carl Bartlett, Executive Vice President of Jim Wilson and Associates.

Jim Wilson and Associates is leading the new development.

“You’ve got over 18,000 cars on Eastchase Parkway each day. You’ve got about 80,000 that go up and down interstate 85. It’s easy access, appropriate for travelers,” said Bartlett.

Besides Best Buy, Burlington is also relocating to Eastchase Venue. The project, brings with it Panda Express and a other few restaurants and retailers.

“We’ll have a multi-tenant store that will have four operations. One is Jersey Bikes and the other is Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, and then there are a couple more we hope to be able to announce shortly,” said Bartlett.

While the dirt moves on Montgomery’s east side, some may wonder what will happen to those empty storefronts left behind in other parts of the city.

“Anytime you have a mass of people you want to have options and that’s what’s happening in this particular case,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

Strange says while it is a challenge, the key to fill those empty buildings is to work closely with other developers.

“Gander Mountain moved out. We’ve got a home store coming in. We’ve got Aldi’s that’s fixing to open their store,” said Strange.

Strange says, he does not want to see is another vacancy like the former Kmart building that’s been empty for years on Eastern Boulevard.

“We’ve tried a couple of times to put something in that Kmart but unfortunately the neighborhood didn’t like what we were doing. One was a nice storing facility which would have been a really good attraction,” said Strange.

As for what happens next for the soon to be former homes of Best Buy and Burlington?

“A lot of residents are around there. They’ve got high income level. So we’ll find the right thing to go there and hopefully in the next year or so, we’ll have another grand opening,” said Strange.

The new locations for best buy and Burlington at Eastchase Venue are expected to open this Fall.