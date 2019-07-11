T.S. Barry Moving Westward Over The Northern Gulf

by Shane Butler

Tropical Storm Barry is going to be capturing the weather headlines over the next several days. Its impact greater to our west but we won’t miss out on some of its rainfall. The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength just before making landfall somewhere along the LA coast Saturday. Well east of the track, we get in on the tropical feed of gulf moisture. Rainfall potential varies significantly from the different forecast models. For now we area looking at 1 to 3 inches of potential rain Friday through Sunday. More will come once the tropical system moves inland during the early part of next week. We believe the stream of moisture will produce abundant cloud cover and that should lead to a decrease in afternoon high temps. Mid to upper 80s may be more likely over the upcoming weekend.