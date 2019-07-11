Troy University Night at the Montgomery Biscuits Set for August 3

by Darrell Puckett

TROY, Alabama – Troy University and the Montgomery Biscuits are teaming up for Troy University Night on Saturday, Aug. 3, when the Biscuits take on the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium.

Troy fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Troy gear to the game and come early to mix-and-mingle with Troy coaches and administrators in the Club Car Bar. Located along the first base line in the historic train shed, this exclusive location offers several unique features including TVs located at either end of the bar, a fully stocked bar and is housed in a fully air conditioned space to escape the summer heat.

T-Roy will be in attendance for the game and will throw out the first pitch while Troy cheerleaders will also be on hand. Fans will be treated to Troy promotions during the game, and the Troy University Barnes & Noble Bookstore will be on location at Riverwalk Stadium for fans to snag the latest Troy apparel.

In addition to Troy University Night, the Biscuits will shoot fireworks following the conclusion of the game and will celebrate International Beer Day during the game.

Fans can purchase tickets for the game directly through the Montgomery Biscuits by visiting BiscuitsBaseball.com. Ticket prices start as low as $9 for the game and premium seats are just $15.