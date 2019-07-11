Wetumpka Police Department Will Soon Have a New Building.

by Jerome Jones

In January an EF-2 tornado touched in Wetumpka destroying the police department along the way.

Soon after that, Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis began making phone calls to locate a building for the department.

A vacant Wells Fargo bank on Hwy. 231 fit the bill, and the city will close on the deal in the coming days.

The Wetumpka police currently share city hall with other city offices.

A team of qualified city employees has already been put together to handle renovations and remodeling duties.

The building is about 7000 square feet and has a vault and elevator, two assets the department will be happy to see.

Wetumpka Police are expected to move into their new building sometime in November.