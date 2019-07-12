Barry Expected to Bring Rain to Central Alabama, Possible Storms

by Alabama News Network Staff

Barry is expected to bring several inches of rain to the Alabama News Network viewing area over the next several days. The Weather Authority team of meteorologists is monitoring the storm around the clock.

There is a slight chance of severe storms, including small tornadoes, in the western part of the state. These storms are expected to be short-lived if they form.

Right now, the major impact appears to be rainfall of 1-3″ over the weekend and into Monday.

If you’re heading to the Alabama coast, the water portion of the beaches is closed, with double red flag conditions due to waves and rip currents. Double red flags are also flying at Florida panhandle beaches, including Destin and Panama City.

