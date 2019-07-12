Charles Graddick Named Pardons and Paroles Board Director

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Ivey has announced that she is appointing Judge Charles Graddick to serve as Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

This appointment comes on the heels of the new law that reforms the Board of Pardons and Paroles that Ivey signed after the bill was passed in this year’s legislative session. The new law allows her to appoint the director.

Graddick served as Alabama attorney general from 1979-1987. He ran for governor in 1986, and later filled in to serve an unexpired term as Montgomery County district attorney. Gov. Bob Riley appointed Graddick to be a judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit.

In a news release, Ivey notes that Graddick was first elected to office when he became Mobile’s youngest district attorney at the age of 28.

“From the start of his career, Judge Graddick dedicated his life to serving the people of Alabama and protecting the law. These are necessary qualities to lead Pardons and Paroles,” Ivey said in a statement. “As our state’s top law enforcement official, he was a national leader in advocating for victims’ rights and in prosecuting crimes. I am proud to have someone of Judge Graddick’s experience and caliber at the helm of this board. Public safety is paramount.”

“The governor, attorney general and the public have made it clear that our Board of Pardons and Paroles must carry out their duties to ensure justice for victims and safety for all of our citizens. That means that we need to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the operation and make necessary improvements to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the agency,” Judge Graddick said. “I am honored to lead these efforts as Director. Serving in this capacity, I hope to leave Alabama a safer place to live and raise a family.”

Graddick will replace Eddie Cook. The new law goes into effect September 1. Graddick’s appointment is effective on that date.