EMA Officials in West Alabama Monitor Tropical Storm Barry

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles says there’s a chance the county could see heavy rains, flooding and tornadoes associated with Tropical Storm Barry.

Stiles says her office will continue tracking the storm into the weekend and she’s urging residents to stay alert and weather aware.

“We encourage residents to take this storm serious because there could be a possibility of high winds that could cause damages to homes,” she said.

“Also there could be torrential rainfall that could cause flooding in low lying areas. So, we encourage you to stay tuned to the local news and also to your NOAA weather radio.”

Selma resident Marqueis Neely says he’s taking precautions to be safe and he hopes everyone else in the community will too.

“Well, you definitely get put on alert when you hear anything about a Tropical Storm,” he said.

Stiles says where the storm makes landfall — will be a major factor in determining how much wind and rain the county will get.

TS Barry is expected to make landfall in Louisiana — Saturday.

“People take trips and go on vacation there all the time,” said Neely.

“It’s not like it’s a 12 hour trip, it’s 3 or 4 hours away. So, you want to prepare your houses, you want to prepare your vehicles. You want to make sure you have enough things in the house stored away that if anything occurs that you and your family is taken care of.”