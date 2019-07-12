Montgomery Joins Worldwide Vigil to End Detention Camps

by Mandy McQueen

Montgomery will join thousands in a worldwide vigil to bring awareness to the treatment of immigrants in detention centers.

At least one vigil is planned in every state in the U.S. as well as vigils in other countries. Montgomery’s vigil is in collaboration with Lights for Liberty, a national coalition focused on human rights.

The vigils come as undocumented immigrants brace for Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids expected to begin this weekend.

“We have immigrants living in Montgomery. We have immigrant families who are missing family members in detention, in Montgomery. So, there is an element of symbolism, but really all of this to terribly human and real,” said Lynn Hopkins, Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Montgomery.

Hopkins is one of thousands around the globe standing to draw attention to the treatment of immigrants in detention centers, as well as standing for immigrant families affected close to home.

“We are envisioning a combination of personal testimony. We have some formally detained immigrants, some are local and some are traveling here to speak to us,” Hopkins said.

Montgomery’s vigil will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on the Atlanta Highway from 7 to 9 pm on Friday.

“Montgomery is the example in American history of how an uprising, of how the people’s will and how the people’s spirit can really shift history,” said Hopkins.

The vigils come amid reports of what some are calling “horrific” conditions of overcrowded concrete cells, outbreaks of shingles and other illnesses in detention camps.

“I and my congregation stand in opposition of abuse to inmates, to abuse of disabled people, to abuse of racial minorities, where we see dehumanization happening. It’s important for us to stand in solidarity because we believe there is unity to the human family,” said Hopkins.