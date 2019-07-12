Rolling Road Blocks Set for Interstate 85 Late Sunday Night to Early Monday Morning

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Transportation would like to advise motorists of rolling road blocks on Interstate 85 North and the Eastern Boulevard to begin late Sunday night, early Monday morning.

The rolling road blocks below should last approximately 30 minutes for crews to install overhead signs with law enforcement pacing traffic in the work zone.

Monday, July 15

12:00 a.m. on Interstate 85 North just before the Taylor Road exit and

2:30 a.m. on Interstate 85 South off ramp at East Boulevard.

Tuesday, July 16

12:00 a.m. on Interstate 85 North off ramp at East Boulevard.

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through construction zones and should plan accordingly for delays.

