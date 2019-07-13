1 Dead, 2 Injured in Hope Hull Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

One person is dead and two more injured after a shooting occurred in Hope Hull.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple injuries in the 100 block of Vista Del Verde Drive. According to Captain George Beaudry, one man and a child suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

MCSO reported the incident on Facebook asking citizens to avoid the area if possible due to a heavy presence of emergency personnel.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is still under investigation.