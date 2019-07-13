Auburn to Pay Departed President $4.5 Million Over 3 Years

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn University is paying its departed president $4.5 million over three years according to a separation agreement between the parties.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports it obtained documents outlining the agreement from the university using a Freedom of Information request. The records show the university paid $1.5 million to Steven Leath on July 1 and has agreed to pay him the same sum next year and in July 2021.

Leath earned a salary of $625,000 per year as Auburn’s president from 2017 until June, when he and the university’s board of trustees agreed that Leath should resign. The separation deal covers the three years remaining on Leath’s contract.

Auburn spokesman Brian Keeter said Saturday the board appreciates Leath’s “dedication to Auburn” and wishes him “all the best.”

___

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)