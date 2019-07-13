Barry Becomes Category 1 Hurricane

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says in its 10 a.m. CDT advisory this morning that Barry has reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts. That makes the storm a weak Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles to the east of the storm’s center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Weather forecasters say a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle.

Authorities say water is flowing over the tops of a few levees in areas south of New Orleans. Officials say the levees are in lower Plaquemines Parish and are not the main levees protecting the Mississippi River.

ALABAMA IMPACT

In our area, we are expecting off-and-on rain through the weekend as feeder bands from the east side of the storm move inland. A flash flood watch is in effect for Mobile and other coastal areas, plus extreme west Alabama, near the Mississippi state line.

For us, rain will move up from the south. The threat of severe weather has dropped, so we are expecting mostly rain. However, the weekend will have periods of sunshine as well.

If you’re heading to the Alabama coast, the water portion of the beaches is closed, with double red flag conditions due to waves and rip currents. Double red flags are also flying at Florida panhandle beaches, including Destin and Panama City.

