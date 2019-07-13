Hundreds Volunteer in Montgomery for Serve Day

by Jerome Jones

Serve Day 2019 was a success, with hundreds of people from various churches volunteering their time to serve in Montgomery.

The day began with a Furniture for Families drive, sponsored by The Family Sunshine Center.

Volunteers collected gently used furniture items that will be donated to families in need and victims of domestic violence.

Meanwhile, across town in the Gibbs Village community, more than 60 people gave a helping hand with the kids block party.

There was food, bouncy houses, arts and crafts, games, and face painting.

At nearby Common Ground Montgomery, hundreds of bags of groceries were available for pick up.

The event is annual and continues to grow yearly.

There was even a mobile app that people could download to find Serve Day events happening near them.

“It’s really a massive effort across the country and world where churches are mobilizing to be the hands and feet of Jesus, serve their communities, and just help make their city better,” said volunteer Taylor Salter.