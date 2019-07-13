No-No a No-Go, Biscuits Still Win, 4-2

by Darrell Puckett

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Biscuits (58-34) took a combined no-hitter into the eighth inning and beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (48-44), 4-2, on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium to win their fifth-straight game and eighth out of their last nine.

Riley O’Brien (5-6) was on the hill for the Butter and Blue, and despite walking four batters over five innings, the right-hander still impressed surrendering no hits and fanning seven batters before handing the reins to Brian Shaffer.

The Biscuits had no luck through the first four innings against Wahoos starter Randy Dobnak (4-1), but finally broke through in the fifth with a David Rodriguez RBI-single on a chopper up the middle that scored Tristan Gray from second with two outs.

Shaffer kept the combined no-no intact through the sixth and seventh thanks to a spectacular knockdown play by Vidal Brujan at second. The Biscuits then tacked on two more runs in the seventh on an error by Pensacola catcher Brian Navarreto that scored Lucius Fox and Miles Mastrobuoni and made it a 3-0 game.

Shaffer got Navarreto to fly out for the first out of the eighth, but then Aaron Whitefield, who was 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts coming into the at-bat, singled on a hot smash to right just past a diving Brujan to spoil the no-hit bid. The Biscuits have still thrown three no-hitters in their 16 year history, with the most recent one coming on July 11, 2016 at Jackson in a combined effort by Steve Ascher, Jared Mortensen, Jordan Harrison, and Kyle Winkler.

Travis Blankenhorn also ended the shutout in the eighth with an RBI-double, but Thomas Milone added an RBI-triple in the ninth, and after an RBI-ground out in the bottom of the ninth by Ivan DeJesus Jr., Tyler Zombro notched his sixth save and another win for the Biscuits.

Montgomery will be back at it on Saturday night when Paul Campbell (4-1) takes on Charlie Barnes (1-2, 3.67) at 6:05 PM CT.

