North-South Football and Basketball Teams report Sunday for 2019 All-Star Sports Week and Summer Conference

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY – North-South all-star squads for the upcoming 60th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game and 77th annual North-South All-Star Basketball Boys’ and Girls’ Games report Sunday, July 14, as the 2019 AHSAA All-Star Sports Week and Summer Conference gets set to begin.

The two 37-member football teams comprised of 2019 graduating seniors report to Auburn-Montgomery University Sunday to begin preparations for Thursday night’s annual game at Cramton Bowl. The football clash concludes the most comprehensive all-star competition in All-Star Week history, said Jamie Lee Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA), which hosts All-Star Week and Summer Conference Coaching School. The boys’ and girls’ all-star basketball teams will report for practice Sunday as well. Both games will be played Tuesday with the girls’ competition tipping off at Oliver-Dunn Acadome on the Alabama State University campus at 5 p.m., and the boys’ clash will follow at 7 p.m.

The North-South Baseball doubleheader will be at Riverwalk Stadium beginning at 4 p.m., Tuesday. Wednesday’s all-star slate includes boys’ and girls’ cross country at AUM at 7:30 a.m.; softball at Lagoon Park at 5 p.m.; and boys’ and girls’ soccer at Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex at 5 p.m. Thursday’s all-star schedule features boys’ and girls’ golf at 8:30 a.m., and boys’ and girls’ tennis at 10 a.m., both at Montgomery Country Club. The North-South volleyball match will be at the Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex at 4 p.m., and the football clash will close out the all-star competition at 7 p.m., at Cramton Bowl. AUM will house all all-star teams and coaches. All-star rosters, coaching staffs and team itineraries can be found at: http://www.ahsaa.com/AHSADCA/ 2019-AHSAA-Summer-Conference

The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host all-star games in baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross country, and for the first time boys’ and girls’ competition in golf and tennis during the All-Star Week.

The Central-Phenix City High School NFHS Network School Broadcast Program, under the direction of executive producer Tim Loreman, will live-steam over the NFHS Network all all-star game except cross country, tennis and golf. A special delayed program will highlight those three sports. The AHSAA Radio Network will also broadcast the North-South football game live over its network.

The South holds a 30-27-2 edge in the North-South football series, which is the oldest series with its first game played in 1948. The North won 27-14 last July for its fourth straight victory in the series. The North won the first game of the series played 71 years ago at Tuscaloosa 33-0.

Head coach for the South this week is Dadeville High School Coach Richard White. The North head coach is Winfield Coach David McKinney.

The North coaching staff includes Clint Smith, Jacksonville; Bryan Moore, Jasper; Scott Mansell, Hueytown; Al Smith, Gadsden City; Jeremy Sullivan, Boaz; Oscar Glasscock, Cullman;and Cedric Brown, Southside-Selma, the squad’s administrative coach. Rounding out the South coaching staff are: Lawrence “L.T.” Yelding, B.C. Rain; Jack Hankins, Thomasville; Danny Raines, Headland; Roger McDonald, Carroll; Patrick Browning, Pike Road; Daniel Flowers, Southside-Selma; and administrative coach I Mark Heaton of Gadsden City.

Coaches for the North boys’ basketball game are James Poindexter of McAdory and Anthony Reid of Florence. South coaches are Jeffrey Pope of LeFlore and Jessie Doster of Dadeville. North girls’ coaches are Kim Nails of Southside-Gadsden and JeTaime Silas of Lee-Huntsville; South girls’ coaches are Dyneshia Jones of Charles Henderson and Rand Smith of Southside-Selma. Administrative coaches are Brant Llewellyn of Lauderdale County (North) and Nigel Card of Saint James (South).

The South boys won the 2018 North-South basketball all-star game 61-57 and the North girls won 66-57. The South now holds a 48-28 edge in the series dating back to 1953, and the North girls are 19-3 in the competition which got underway in 1997.

The Summer Conference includes coaching schools in the sports of baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball, volleyball, track and field, wrestling and cheerleading. Several outstanding clinicians are set several outstanding college head coaches speaking at the basketball school. Among them are Auburn University men’s coach Bruce Pearl, University of Alabama new men’s head coach Nate Cross and University of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. Also scheduled to speak are new Troy University head men’s coach Scott Cross, University of Montevallo women’s basketball coach Greg Van Atta, Lipscomb University coach Lennie Acuff several college assistant coaches and prominent high school coaches.

While NCAA rules restrict Division I head coaches from speaking at the AHSAA Summer Conference, a strong lineup of high school and non-Division I football coaches are set for the football school. College coaches include Miles College head coach Reginal Ruffin and offensive and defensive coordinators Aaron James and Rashad Watson; Huntingdon College head coach Mike Turk; University of West Alabama offensive coordinator Don Bailey and defensive line coach Roberto Pinilla; and retired form University of Alabama assistant coach Sylvester Croom. High school coaches include former NFL standouts Kenny King and Atlas Herrion of Daphne High School; Mike Glisson and Adrian Abrams, Minor High School; Bo Culver, Hartselle High School; and Mark Hurt, Central-Phenix City High School.