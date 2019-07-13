Showers From Barry

by Matt Breland

Tropical Storm Barry continues to travel further inland within the state of Louisiana. However, Mississippi and Alabama are going to see impacts from the storm. We can expect consistent rainfall for the next 3 days from the storm. It is very possible that west Alabama could see between 1-3 inches of rainfall. Central Alabama could see up to 2 inches of rain. There also exists the possibility of brief spin-up tornadoes within the bands of the system. Flooding still remains to be the main threat. So remain cautious on roadways.

The rain will bring some relief from the 90s for us until Monday. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s. We will continue to warm back up my Tuesday, with temperatures returning to the 90s, and our normal summertime thunderstorm pattern will return as well.