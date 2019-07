Single Boat Accident on Coosa River Kills Wetumpka Woman

by Josh Rainey

WETUMPKA – ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers are on the scene a fatal boating accident on the Coosa River.

Around midnight, Krista Danielle Elliott, 32, of Wetumpka, was killed when the boat she was a passenger in struck a tree overhanging the river. She was the only passenger in the boat along with the operator. The operator was uninjured.

