Update: Barry Makes Landfall and Weakens Back to Tropical Storm

Barry has made landfall in Louisiana and has weakened to a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center says the storm arrived on land this afternoon near Intracoastal City.

The center is warning of dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and strong winds.

National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham said that Barry had gathered “a big slough of moisture” and was expected to dump rain on the area throughout the weekend.

ALABAMA IMPACT

The heaviest rains on land from the lopsided storm have hit coastal Alabama and Mississippi the hardest.

In Mobile County, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said parts of the island are flooded from both the driving rain early this morning and surging water from the Gulf of Mexico.

Collier was driving around in a Humvee to survey the damage. He said the island still has power and wind damage was minimal.

In our area, we can still expect off-and-on rain through the weekend, with higher amounts expected in our western counties. The severe weather threat has diminished for Central Alabama.

If you’re heading to the Alabama coast, the water portion of the beaches is closed, with double red flag conditions due to waves and rip currents. Double red flags are also flying at Florida panhandle beaches, including Destin and Panama City.

