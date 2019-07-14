15-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Tuscaloosa Shooting; 2 Arrested

by Mandy McQueen

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 2100 block of University Blvd around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

The teen was transported via private vehicle to DCH Regional Medical Center and later flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe they have identified and arrested everyone involved in the shooting.

Jeremy Hines, 22, and Johnathan Cook, 21, both of Livingston, have been charged with attempted murder. Cook is also being charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Both of them are being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending bond.