Fans Gearing Up For College Football

by Justin Walker

SEC Media Days are set to begin this week in Hoover.

It means college football season is a little over a month away and fans are excited.

“The SEC is the best conference in America,” Auburn fan Sean Miller says.

“The atmosphere be wild, that’s the best time of the year to me,” Auburn fan and resident Mark Fitch says.

Alabama fans are hoping for another national championship appearance and hope this season ends with a trophy.

“I think I have more confidence in Alabama winning,” Alabama fan Arika Hardy says.

Auburn fans are hoping to move on from a tough season.

“Losing to Tennessee was extremely painful,” Hardy says. “In my lifetime, we’ve not lost to Tennessee, so that was extremely embarrassing last year.”

Hardy says he’s hoping Auburn performs better this year against beat their top rivals.

“So for this season, just hoping we beat Georgia and Alabama, the big ones,” Hardy says. “Finally, if we can have a really good season that lives up to expectations, that would be great,”

“I feel like Auburn is gonna be the one that wins the trophy going on this year, the SEC,” Auburn fan Joseph Hardy says. “I think they’re going to do very well.”

Asked whether there were any roadblocks this season for Bama, fans remain optimistic.

“No, I believe Alabama is going to win,” Arika Hardy says.

The football season begins in 42 days.

We will have live coverage all week from SEC Media Days on Alabama News Network.