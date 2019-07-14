Rain Continues/Normal Weather Returning

by Matt Breland

Tropical Storm Barry continues to travel northward towards Missouri. However, we are still going to see a few remaining impacts from the storm. We can expect a few more rounds of showers, with some being locally stronger than others. There also still exists the possibility of brief spin-up tornadoes within the bands of the system, even thought the threat is still relatively weak. There still exists a small chance of some flooding as well. So remain cautious on roadways.

Weather patterns return to normal on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. We can expect normal afternoon thunderstorm activity again as well.