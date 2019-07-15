A Return To Routine Summer Weather

by Ben Lang

Tropical depression Barry is a tropical depression spinning over northwest Arkansas. It’s producing heavy rain across parts of the Mississippi River Valley, but most of the tropical rain stays to our north and west today. Still, some outer banding features are producing rain across west Alabama late this morning. We’re likely to see additional scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon, thanks to very warm and moist tropical air still flowing into the state. Most of the rain follows a typical summer pattern today, gradually tapering off during the evening. It’ll still going to be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s this evening, falling into the mid 70s overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds greets us Tuesday morning. Tuesday begins a stretch of drier days for central and south Alabama. Only isolated showers and storms are expected during the afternoon. With less rain and more sunshine, temperatures likely reach the mid-90s area-wide. Heat index temperatures approach 100°. The spotty showers that develop during the day taper off overnight, with lows falling into the mid 70s.

Low rain chances are the name of the game through the remainder of the work-week. Expect highs in the mid 90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Heat index temperatures could exceed 100° at times in the afternoon each day. Overnight lows only cool into the mid 70s.

The chance for an afternoon shower or storm looks a bit better over the weekend. However, it’s really tough to dive into the details this far out. High temperatures likely warm into the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the mid 70s. We’ll keep the pattern going early next week, with a chance for showers and storms and highs in the low 90s Monday.