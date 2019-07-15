Alabama State Parks to Celebrate State’s Bicentennial with Free Admission

by Alabama News Network Staff

Friday is the 200th day of the year. That’s the perfect reason for Alabama State Parks to celebrate the state’s bicentennial. On that day, Alabama’s state parks will offer free admission, free parking and a 20% discount on overnight accommodations (some exceptions apply).

Park officials say the free admission will cover all gate and day use fees and includes free sightseeing and fishing at the Gulf State Park Pier. A saltwater fishing license is still required when fishing from the Gulf State Park Pier or beaches. Free parking includes the Beach Pavilion parking lot at Gulf State Park.

The discount on overnight accommodations is for July 19 only and does not include The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton Hotel; or Bladon Springs, Chickasaw, Paul Grist and Roland Cooper state parks.

In addition to Alabama’s bicentennial, the state parks system is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

“From providing work for veterans in the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) in the early 1900s to providing access to outdoor recreation for all who visit, Alabama’s state parks have been an important part of the state’s history for 80 years now,” said Greg Lein, State Parks Director in a statement. “We invite everyone to take advantage of Bicentennial Day and visit their favorite state park or explore one they’ve not yet experienced.”

Alabama became a state on December 14, 1819. Work on what would become Alabama’s oldest continuously operated park, Cheaha, began in the early 1930s. Today, there are 21 parks in the Alabama state parks system.

To plan your Bicentennial Day adventure, visit www.alapark.com.