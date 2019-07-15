Hot and Humid July Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR MONDAY: The remnants of Barry will be continue moving north into the southern parts of Missouri today, but will still be close enough to influence the weather in Alabama. We will leave the threat for scattered showers and storms in the forecast for most of Alabama today, with the best chances for rain in the western and northwestern parts of the state. Of course, the overall highest coverage of activity will come during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs should be in the lower 90s in most spots.

REST OF THE WEEK: As the remnants of Barry head off north into the Ohio Valley Tuesday, our rain chances will begin to decrease and our temperatures will begin to increase as a more standard summer weather pattern will return to Alabama. The forecast will feature hot and humid days, fair and muggy nights, and each day will feature the risk of scattered, mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 90s and by the end of the week, heat indices could approach 105°, and we could see some heat advisories issued.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The routine summer pattern looks to continue into the weekend. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with random afternoon and evening showers and storms, but we are expecting a slightly higher coverage in the rain activity. Expect highs in the lower 90s to mid 90s.

Have a great day!

Ryan