River Region United Way Awards Over $2 Million to Local Nonprofits

by Danielle Wallace

The River Region United Way is awarding millions to agencies that partner with them each year.

Over $2 million was awarded for 85 programs in our area Monday. Those programs are part of over 40 nonprofits here in the River Region. Over $600,000 was awarded for health-focused programs. Over $400,000 was awarded for educational programs and over $1 million was awarded to programs for financial stability and basic needs.

“The funds were raised primarily by the community. By community volunteers and businesses. Then community volunteers determine how those funds will be distributed,” said Jimmy Hill, President and CEO of River Region United Way.

The River Region United Way serves communities in Montgomery as well as Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Macon Counties.