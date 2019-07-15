River Region United Way Presents Millions to Non-Profit Agencies

by Alabama News Network Staff

The River Region United Way has presented more than $2.34 million to fund 85 programs operated by more than 40 non-profit agencies throughout the River Region.

A total of $2,341,717 in program funding was announced at a special event this afternoon. Of that, $666,317 was awarded for health-focused programs; $478,855 in education-related programming; and $1,196,545 to programs addressing financial stability/basic needs.

Nearly 130,000 people in the five-county River Region will benefit directly from the 85 programs and services provided by United Way and its 40+ affiliate agencies, according to its leaders.

“We’re very excited about the program funding grant awards for this year,” said Jimmy Hill, River Region United Way President & CEO. “These locally-raised funds will be reinvested back into our local communities, to address community needs and to positively impact the lives of our neighbors throughout the River Region.”